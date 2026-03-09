Inanda police shootout: Two murder suspects killed in Durban operation

Two suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in Inanda, north of Durban.





Spokesperson for the South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal, Robert Netshiunda says they were wanted in connection with several cases of murder and attempted murder.





He says officers were searching for at least five suspects during an operation that began shortly after midnight.





Two were traced to Mzomusha with the help of a drone.





"When police approached the house in which the suspects were hiding, a shootout ensued, which resulted in the two suspects, aged 20 and 25 years old, sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. Two firearms were found in the possession of the suspects. A search for the remaining suspects is ongoing."





Four suspects killed in separate shootout





Last month, Newswatch reported that four wanted suspects were killed in a shootout with police at an informal settlement in Inanda.





They were linked to a series of murders, attempted murders, and robbery.





"When police arrived at the scene, a shootout ensued between the suspects and police, which resulted in the four wanted suspects sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. Four firearms, all of which were pistols and several rounds of ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects. No police officer was injured during the shootout," Netshiunda said.





What do the latest crime statistics reveal about crime rates in KZN?





South Africa’s crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2025/26 financial year were released late February.





ALSO READ: Major KZN city emerges as world's 'most dangerous' urban centre





KZN’s murder rate dropped by 7.5 per cent which is a decrease of roughly 5,000 cases year-on-year.





There were also declines in attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, common assault and robbery.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)