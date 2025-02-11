Inanda locals list safety complaints at crime Imbizo

Residents in the area, north of Durban, came out in their numbers on Tuesday to air their concerns at a crime awareness Imbizo at Amaoti Community Hall.





KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli, members of his cabinet, and the KZN SAPS leadership were there to listen.





Inanda is often one of the top five areas in the country with high levels of violent crime, particularly murder and rape.





Ntuli told community members they are crucial to helping restore safety.





"We've come here with the police to end crime in Amaoti. The fact is there are people known for stabbings, being part of gangs, who carry guns and terrorise the community. This must also end. But in order for us to achieve that we need your help, because these are our children."





Twelve people from Inanda were recently arrested and charged after five men were killed in an alleged mob justice attack last month.

Resident Fezeka Mtolo attended the Imbizo and told officials the local police are not working to protect the community.





"We have a problem because when we report crime to the police, some officers report us to the criminals and we get targeted. People are dying because police have made money deals with criminals. That's why people either don't report crime anymore or take the law into their own hands."





