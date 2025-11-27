Improved revenue collection won’t fix municipal crisis, warns Godongwana

He says research shows that even if councils boosted revenue recovery by 28%, a national funding shortfall of R58 billion would remain.

Godongwana says the country’s weak economy limits the National Treasury’s ability to raise taxes or keep all 257 municipalities financially afloat.

“The interesting thing is that South Africans want more services but not paying for that. The municipalities are facing the challenge where there are people who want and demand services, but people are not paying for services. We don't have the resource.

“Now, given that, if I tell you now, over the next four years, given the resistance to any tax increase, what is likely to happen at a national level is to chop a number of programmes of different departments to ensure that we can realise savings and have more funding to fund new priorities.”

The minister spoke during a panel discussion at the South African Local Government Association’s National Members Assembly in Durban.

He said future reforms should prioritise strengthening the 57 districts and metros so they can better support struggling local councils.

“Part of what we must think about with municipalities is, as part of this restructuring, how do we empower district municipalities? In such a manner that your capacity for district municipalities is so strong that they can be able to respond to the lower municipalities to try and say, ‘We’re going to fund all these 257 municipalities, it’s not going to be achievable, not in the current fiscal environment.”