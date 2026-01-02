Impendle municipality pays December salaries, Cogta flags financial concerns

Last week, the department expressed concern over the municipality's failure to pay its employees, noting that it wasn't the first time.





Cogta officials said there had been a similar incident in May last year.





On Friday, the department confirmed that everyone including councillors, and officials were paid before the 31 December deadline set by MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi.





Spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says while the MEC is pleased, he is still concerned about Impendle's overall financial health.





Mzila says they can't allow the local municipality to operate from one crisis to the next.





"To ensure long-term stability, the team of senior financial experts deployed by the MEC will continue their work at the municipality. They will assist the administration in addressing the root causes of the financial distress, including the management of conditional grants and the implementation of the post-audit action plan following the recent adverse audit opinion.





“The Department of Cogta under the leadership of MEC Buthelezi remains committed to supporting the Impendle Municipality in strengthening its governance and financial management systems to prevent a recurrence of such incidents."





