Impendle Municipality appoints new mayor after months-long leadership vacuum

Kho Dlamini has been named the new mayor.





It ends the leadership vacuum after the position was left vacant since July.





The municipality's new speaker is Zibuse Dlamini





KZN Cogta spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila says the election follows a meeting with local councillors last week.





"MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has emphasized that the primary mandate for Mayor Kho Dlamini and the council is the immediate resolution of the financial crisis currently facing the municipality, which has resulted in the non-payment of staff salaries.





“Beyond financial stability, the new leadership is tasked with an urgent mandate to address broader governance challenges and restore administrative integrity.





“The Department of COGTA will continue to provide the necessary support and oversight to ensure the municipality is stabilised, paving a clear path toward recovery and sustained service delivery for the community."





