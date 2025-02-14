Immigration driving kidnapping in SA
Updated | By Bulletin
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu says immigration challenges are driving kidnappings in South Africa.
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu says immigration challenges are driving kidnappings in South Africa.
This follows the arrest of a Pakistani, Zimbabwean, and Mozambican believed to be linked to the kidnapping of nine-year-old Emaan Fatima Ghumman in the Eastern Cape.
She was released on Wednesday.
READ: Police probe fatal Pinetown home invasion
Mchunu says authorities are intensifying efforts to combat such crimes.
"Generally, things point at foreigners because most of these kidnappings they inevitably involve a foreigner, which means that it is correct to say that in South Africa one of the most threatening things to stability in the country is immigration."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
PS I named a cockroach after my ex this Valentine's Day
Got an ex you’d love to get petty revenge on? Here's a not-so-subtle way...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
Flashback to that time a student pulled his teacher's hair
A video was recently reshared on social media. It shows a student pullin...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago