Immigration driving kidnapping in SA

This follows the arrest of a Pakistani, Zimbabwean, and Mozambican believed to be linked to the kidnapping of nine-year-old Emaan Fatima Ghumman in the Eastern Cape.





She was released on Wednesday.





Mchunu says authorities are intensifying efforts to combat such crimes.





"Generally, things point at foreigners because most of these kidnappings they inevitably involve a foreigner, which means that it is correct to say that in South Africa one of the most threatening things to stability in the country is immigration."





