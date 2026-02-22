Immediate recall urged over toxic menstrual products

A recent study by the University of the Free State shows that harmful endocrine disrupting chemicals are present in widely used sanitary products.





Researchers tested 16 brands of sanitary pads and eight types of panty liners bought from major retailers.





They warn that while the amounts found in each product may seem small, using them daily or monthly over many years could increase health risks.





The DA's Angel Khanyile says the findings represent a serious public health concern that requires urgent attention.





" We are calling on the National Consumer Commission to urgently investigate product safety compliance and on the South African Bureau of Standards to conduct immediate testing and publish the results."





"The South African Health Products regulatory authority must assess potential health risks and manufacturers must fully disclose chemical ingredients.





Sanitary products are essential, not luxury items. The dignity, health and safety of women and girls must never be compromised.





The uMkhonto weSizwe Party Women’s League is calling for the immediate recall of all affected products.





It wants full disclosure of all chemical components contained in menstrual products and parliamentary oversight to ensure manufacturers account publicly for product safety standards.





