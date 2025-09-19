 Imbali taxi crèche crash death toll rises to five
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli

A fifth school pupil, injured in the horrific Imbali taxi crash last week, has died. 

Nomalanga Ndawonde
A fifth learner, Nomalanga Ndawonde, from the horrific Imbali scholar transport accident died in hospital on Friday / Image / Supplied KZN DOT

Nomalanga Ndawonde succumbed to her injuries at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital on Friday morning. 


Officials say the 15-year-old had been fighting for her life after suffering a traumatic brain injury in last week's collision.


The minibus transporting Nomalanga and other children to school in Pietermaritzburg, veered off the road and crashed into a crèche.


Four learners died on Thursday

PMB creche crash: Driver abandoned taxi in motion, death toll rises
A minibus taxi crashed into a cheche in Imbali, Pietermaritzburg / Image / Supplied

The department's spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says three pupils have been laid to rest.


He says preparations are being made for Mthobisi Khambule's funeral on Saturday.


"We were nursing hope that she was going to survive and rejoin her Grade 9 classmates at Zibukezulu High School. Sadly, she has left us."


ALSO READ: Another Imbali school transport crash near crèche accident


"We are in touch with the Ndawonde family and this morning we expressed our deepest condolences to the family.


"An integrated approach has been adopted to ensure that we assist families and schools during this difficult period."


