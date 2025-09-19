Imbali taxi crèche crash death toll rises to five

The minibus transporting Nomalanga and other children to school in Pietermaritzburg, veered off the road and crashed into a crèche .

Officials say the 15-year-old had been fighting for her life after suffering a traumatic brain injury in last week's collision.

Nomalanga Ndawonde succumbed to her injuries at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital on Friday morning.

The department's spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says three pupils have been laid to rest.





He says preparations are being made for Mthobisi Khambule's funeral on Saturday.





"We were nursing hope that she was going to survive and rejoin her Grade 9 classmates at Zibukezulu High School. Sadly, she has left us."





"We are in touch with the Ndawonde family and this morning we expressed our deepest condolences to the family.





"An integrated approach has been adopted to ensure that we assist families and schools during this difficult period."





