Imbali crash victim laid to rest

Last week, a minibus transporting pupils to school veered off the road and crashed into a crèche in Imbali.

It left Mthobisi Khambule and four other learners dead.

The 16-year-old will be laid to rest on Saturday with his funeral service taking place in Unit 14 Community Hall.

Themba Ndawonde, Mthobisi’s uncle, says they are still awaiting further explanations about the accident.

“We still don't know the cause of the accident. We've heard there might have been an issue with the vehicle's brakes, but we really don't know. It hasn't been explained to us. We only know that the driver lost control of the taxi. Why he lost control? We don't know yet. No one has given us any updates on the preliminary investigations into exactly what happened.”

KZN Transport MEC Siboniso Duma is attending the teen's funeral.

“Mthobisi is the fourth of the five leaners that suffered severe injuries when a Toyota Siyaya minibus taxi experienced brake failure while descending T22 Road in Unit 18 Imbali Township,” said Department spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya.

“Three other learners have been laid to rest. The fifth learner, Nomalanga Ndawonde died on Friday morning and her funeral is being planned.

“As announced last week, an integrated approach has been adopted to ensure that we assist families and schools during this difficult period.”

