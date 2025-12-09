‘I'm not available, I am a retiree’ – Mantashe on ANC leadership race

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the National General Council in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday, Mantashe acknowledged that although the NGC is not centred on succession, leadership debates are unavoidable, but insisted he will not be part of the race.

"People will put their names in the hat, they want to be elected. But that is premature at this point. The time for that will come. And I can tell you, I'm not going to be available. I'm old, I'm more than 70 years old, so I'm a retiree," he said.

On organisational renewal, Mantashe stressed that the process is long-term, gradual and cannot be achieved through a single event or resolution.

"Your view of renewal is that of an event, and my understanding is that of a journey. Everything we do, we consolidate and move on. At the beginning of this term, there was no league with a functioning structure; now, they all have structures. You don’t see that as progress because you don't see renewal as a journey," he said.

Looking ahead to next year’s local government elections, he said the ANC’s success will depend on rebuilding trust with communities.

"It's not our plan, it's the attitude of society towards us. If we don't correct that attitude, we will not see any change in support," he warned.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula delivered a frank mid-term report on Monday night, admitting that the party’s decline did not happen overnight and stating that the 2024 election setback came amid a well-funded push to weaken the ANC.

Delegates are expected to break into commissions to assess the state of the National Democratic Revolution and the balance of forces shaping the movement.

Mbalula again raised concern over the influence of money in ANC politics, saying factionalism and blurred lines between state and party finances continue to undermine unity.

"Money politics remains one of the most destructive forces in the organisation. The reliance on ‘innocent until proven guilty’ as a shield against accountability has damaged the NEC. Fundraising rules, transparency and disciplinary action must be enforced,” he said.

He warned that political contestation driven by access to resources rather than ideology erodes cohesion, adding that weak communication also leaves the ANC exposed to negative public perception.

Mbalula also addressed the SACP’s 2024 decision to contest elections independently, describing it as a strategic challenge that could weaken the ANC-led alliance.

"The ANC has since resolved to reassess dual membership to protect its organisational integrity. Planned alliance political council and alliance summit meetings were delayed due to scheduling conflicts, but remain necessary," he said.

