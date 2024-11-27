Illicit hair products sold to renowned retailers in KZN, EC

Officers raided a home on Tuesday in Somerset Place, where the products were said to have been manufactured.

SAPS KZN spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says police were following up on information about the theft of a flow bin in Westmead on Sunday.

He says their investigation led them to the house in Pinetown, where the container was found and recovered.

"During the search, police found that the house was being used to manufacture various hair products.

"Initial investigation revealed that the barcodes on the products are of a different product from a North American country. Two undocumented foreign nationals were found hiding in the ceiling and were arrested. Two women, one of them a foreign national, were also arrested."





He says the owner of the house has been identified.

"The house is owned by a foreign national, a known pastor who has a church in Umbilo. His vehicle, which was branded with photographs of himself and his wife, as well as pictures of various brands of hair products, was found parked in the yard.

"Police also found invoices indicating that the hair products have been sold to renowned wholesalers, retail stores and hair salons, mostly in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape province. A search for the owner of the house is underway.

"The suspects, aged between 34 and 37 years old, will appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.”





