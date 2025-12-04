Ilembe mayor warns of criminal threats to new KwaDukuza water pipeline

He says the Gledhow and Larkfield upgrade was prompted by years of burst pipes, persistent leaks and unreliable supply caused by old asbestos water mains that could no longer cope with demand.





The Ward 15 project will replace 10 kilometres of ageing AC pipelines, create about 20 jobs, and is expected to take 15 months.





Mbozamo in Ward 18 is next in line for upgrades.





ALSO READ: Durban’s new southern water pipeline 'ready in nine months'





Speaking at Gledhow Primary School on Wednesday, Shandu said the municipality had boosted security measures on site.





" They're going to benefit through employment and learners as well. Those who are perhaps doing leadership as well, we do have a plan programme to accommodate them.





"So that's how basically the community is going to benefit, but the entire community in general, even those who may not be directly employed, what they'll be doing, again, they'll benefit by replacing this pipe - there won't be intermittent challenges they normally suffer."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)