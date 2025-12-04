Ilembe mayor warns of criminal threats to new KwaDukuza water pipeline
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Ilembe District Mayor Thobani Shandu has urged residents to help safeguard a new water pipeline project in KwaDukuza, warning that criminals are increasingly targeting public infrastructure.
He says the Gledhow and Larkfield upgrade was prompted by years of burst pipes, persistent leaks and unreliable supply caused by old asbestos water mains that could no longer cope with demand.
The Ward 15 project will replace 10 kilometres of ageing AC pipelines, create about 20 jobs, and is expected to take 15 months.
Mbozamo in Ward 18 is next in line for upgrades.
Speaking at Gledhow Primary School on Wednesday, Shandu said the municipality had boosted security measures on site.
" They're going to benefit through employment and learners as well. Those who are perhaps doing leadership as well, we do have a plan programme to accommodate them.
"So that's how basically the community is going to benefit, but the entire community in general, even those who may not be directly employed, what they'll be doing, again, they'll benefit by replacing this pipe - there won't be intermittent challenges they normally suffer."
