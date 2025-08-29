iLembe chamber urges local govt reforms
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
The iLembe Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Tourism says it's calling for urgent structural reforms in local government.
It has submitted its proposals on the national review of the 1998 White Paper on Local Government.
The chamber's CEO Cobus Oelofse says they have recommended reducing duplication between district and local municipalities to improve efficiency.
" We as a chamber ask for the review [to] reduce the duplication that might exist in between those two spheres of government.
"We strongly urged and pleaded for the appointment of the professionals that where appointments are made into local government, that it's based on merit."
The White Paper, which established the current municipal system, is being updated to address issues around poor service delivery and financial management.
A revised version is due to be released in March next year.
Oelofse says they will continue discussions with government on the proposed changes.
"We will continue to engage, also through national representative bodies, to make sure that there's continuing engagement about the input that was made not only by the iLembe chamber, but replicated and hugely aligned with some of the national input as well."
