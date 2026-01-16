IFP wants ‘maximum security’ for Ntuli amid ‘death threats’

The IFP says the threats, which openly call for the premier’s killing, have surfaced on social media.

IFP Chief Whip in the KZN legislature, Blessed Gwala, said the premier’s firm stance against corruption and maladministration has likely made him a target.

Gwala called on the state to provide Ntuli with maximum security.

“Let us be clear, the threats of this nature are not political statements or expressions of opinion. They are criminal acts. The IFP will not accept complacency or silence.

“These threats place the life of the premier at risk and undermine the rule of law. The IFP have since opened a case with the South African Police Services to attend to this matter.”

Gwala said those responsible must answer for their actions, including disclosing who instructed or supported the threats.

“There must be real consequences. The IFP therefore issues a clear warning to all those who believe they can issue death threats with impunity: you will be pursued, exposed, and held accountable. The Honourable Premier will not be intimidated, and political violence will not be allowed to take root in KwaZulu-Natal.”