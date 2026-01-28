IFP voices support for KZN to be renamed KwaZulu

The Zulu monarch said Natal should be dropped from the province's name while speaking at the commemoration of the Battle of Isandlwana in Nquthu.

The IFP says the proposal is timely and rooted in history.

It says the current name is a compromise that fails to reflect the full significance of the Zulu Kingdom.

Spokesperson Blessed Gwala believes it's an opportunity to correct historical distortions, including the current use of the name uMgungundlovu.

“Umgungundlovu was the name of King Dingani’s Royal Palace near Ulundi, which was destroyed, after which the Voortrekkers named Pietermaritzburg a fake Umgungundlovu with a deliberate intention of mocking and ridiculing the Zulu people. Continuing to refer to Pietermaritzburg as Umgungundlovu is deeply painful and unfortunate.”

Gwala added that the spelling of other areas, such as Umbogintwini and Ixopo, is also problematic.

“Place names carry history, meaning, and collective memory. When written correctly, they restore linguistic integrity, affirm cultural heritage, and honour the lived experiences of local communities,” he said.

“This process strengthens social cohesion, promotes unity, and advances reconciliation by ensuring that our public spaces truthfully reflect the histories and identities of the people they represent. Correct place naming is, therefore, a vital instrument for nation-building and historical redress.”

Last week, AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini called for the word 'Natal' to be dropped from KZN's name.

He says the province should be known simply as KwaZulu.

The Zulu monarch believes the name ‘Natal’ may be a source of many of the province's problems.