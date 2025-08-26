IEC: Local government elections expected between Nov’26 and Jan’27
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
A date for the local government elections will only be proclaimed by the Cooperative Governance Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa after consulting with the IEC.
However, we now have an idea of when the vote will be held.
Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo spoke at a briefing on Tuesday on preparations for the municipal polls.
" The law provides that elections must be held no later than 90 days following the end of term. The current municipal councils were elected on one November, 2021,” he said.
"This means that the current term will end on the 2nd of November, 2026. Therefore, the general elections of the municipal council followed due between 2 November, 2026, and the end of January, 2027."
READ: ‘Open minded’ approach needed for e-voting – IEC
Mamabolo said 34 new political parties have been registered since last year.
"Thirteen of the new political parties were registered in the period between July, 2025 and today.
"Currently, the total number of registered political parties is 472 of this 287 are registered on a national level. While the balance of 185 are either registered provincially or on the district or metro level."
