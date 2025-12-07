IEC calls on youth to boost democratic participation with digital tools

The Independent Electoral Commission this week hosted a seminar at the Durban ICC on ways that digital technology can be used to help the youth engage in politics.





The event was attended by academics, civil society, politicians and students.





[It was held under the theme: ‘Digital Democracy: Leveraging Digital Technology to Promote Youth Participation.’





KZN's Electoral Officer Ntombifuthi Masinga says research continues to show a decline in voter participation among young people.





Thabile Mdluli, from the Centre for Community Development South Africa, was one of the panellists at the seminar.





" As young people, so many stakeholders are fighting for our attention. So whether it's makeup brands, or it's jobs online. So many people are fighting for our attention."





READ: IEC: Local government elections expected between Nov’26 and Jan’27





"So it's also this idea that the IEC in itself and in its mandates must do something better to actually entice young people to interact more with its platform so that we can actually see young people show up at the registration, but as well as the polls as well."









She believes officials need to find ways of making politics more palatable to young people.





"Post 1994, we really saw that drawback or the removal of government from communities where these conversations were no longer had because we had reached democracy.





"But at the core of a democratic dispensation is citizen participation. And what what has happened is that we have been reduced to just an x. The only time when we actually speak about election or electoral processes is only during election seasons.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)