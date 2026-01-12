IEB matrics record 98.3% pass rate
Updated | By Newswatch
The
Independent Examinations Board has achieved an overall pass rate of 98.3%
during the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations.
The Independent Examinations Board has achieved an overall pass rate of 98.3% during the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations.
It's a slight decrease from what was achieved in 2024.
In total, more than 17,400 candidates, predominately from private schools, sat for the examinations across the country.
Almost 3,000 of them are from KZN.
In a statement, the IEB says just over 89 per cent of candidates qualified for a bachelors pass, slightly down from the previous year.
Nearly 8 per cent qualified for diploma study.
Around 1.3 per cent achieved entry to Higher Certificate study, while a very small number obtained an endorsed National Senior Certificate.
A total of 161 students achieved distinctions in all their subjects.
On Monday evening, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube will announce the national matric results for 2025 in Gauteng.
Individual results will be published on Tuesday.
