IDAC senior investigator kidnapped and abandoned

According to IDAC, the senior investigator was assaulted by unknown assailants and abandoned near Rabie Ridge in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The attackers reportedly took his cellphone and laptop.

The official was able to seek help and was taken to a nearby police station to report the matter.

He is currently receiving medical attention following the traumatic ordeal.

"The incident has been reported to the police, and a criminal investigation is underway," IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has warned against speculation regarding the motive behind the attack or whether it is linked to his work at IDAC.

However, the timing of the incident has highlighted the potential risks faced by those involved in high-profile anti-corruption investigations.

No arrests have yet been made, and authorities are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

"This is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those on the frontlines of fighting corruption," Mamothame added.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)