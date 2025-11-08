IDAC senior investigator kidnapped and abandoned
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo
The head of Investigations and Operations at the
Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) was kidnapped on Friday
night while driving home, in an incident that has raised concerns about the
safety of anti-corruption officials.
The head of Investigations and Operations at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) was kidnapped on Friday night while driving home, in an incident that has raised concerns about the safety of anti-corruption officials.
According to IDAC, the senior investigator was assaulted by unknown assailants and abandoned near Rabie Ridge in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The attackers reportedly took his cellphone and laptop.
The official was able to seek help and was taken to a nearby police station to report the matter.
He is currently receiving medical attention following the traumatic ordeal.
"The incident has been reported to the police, and a criminal investigation is underway," IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has warned against speculation regarding the motive behind the attack or whether it is linked to his work at IDAC.
However, the timing of the incident has highlighted the potential risks faced by those involved in high-profile anti-corruption investigations.
No arrests have yet been made, and authorities are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.
"This is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those on the frontlines of fighting corruption," Mamothame added.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Kruger National Park waitress shocked by massive Python behind coffee machine
A large African Rock Python greeted this waitress behind the coffee mach...East Coast Breakfast 19 hours ago
-
Students spent a year learning about the wrong topic
140 students wrote a year’s worth of essays, tests and notes all on the ...East Coast Breakfast 19 hours ago