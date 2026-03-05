Iconic entertainer Soli Philander has died

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton Mckenzie, said in a social media post that Soli played an essential role in the South African democracy.

He also praised his unique ability to use humour to reflect South African society and remind citizens of their shared humanity.

"For decades, Soli Philander, brought laughter, insight and warmth to audiences everywhere in our country. Whether performing on stage, presenting on television, or sharing his always-ready humour through radio or public speaking, he possessed the rare gift of making people laugh by reminding us who we are," Mckenzie said.

"Actors like Soli play a role in our democracy. They help us reflect on our society, find common ground, and remind us of our shared humanity," he said.

Philander’s most famous TV role was as presenter of the Afrikaans music quiz show “Liriekeraai” for several seasons, as well as the game show “Vat ‘n Kans”.

On the TV scrreens, Philander appeared in a number of roles, including starring in “Off The Record”, a series satirising election politics and in the multi-lingual drama series Reflections.

On the big screen, Philander appeared in Verkeerde Nommer, The Road to Mecca, Die Prince van Pretoria, Drumbeats, Kaalgat tussen die Daisies, Dias Santana, Far from the Castle, and The Umbrella Men: Escape from Robben Island.

HE was also well known on the South African theatre screen and was part of the pantomime, Pinocchio, in one of his last roles on stage.

