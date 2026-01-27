ICASA data rollover amendments hailed as a victory for consumers

It has described the move as a significant victory for consumers and the result of sustained political pressure.

In March 2025, the matter was brought before the parliamentary committee, prompting regulators and mobile operators to address expiry policies they deemed harmful to consumers.

ICASA released a regulation on the rollover of unused prepaid mobile data and airtime on Friday, which will take effect over the next 12 months.

In a statement, the party said the amendments to ICASA’s End-User and Subscriber Service Charter Regulations marked a decisive shift away from what it called exploitative practices in the telecommunications sector, where prepaid data and airtime routinely expired despite having been paid for in full.

“For years, South Africans, particularly the poor, the unemployed, the youth, and those in rural areas, have been subjected to exploitative practices in which prepaid data and airtime expire arbitrarily,” EFF national spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo said.

According to the ICASA statement, under the revised regulatory framework, mobile network operators will be required to automatically roll over unused data, voice and SMS bundles at the end of their validity period, rather than allowing them to expire.

The regulations also introduce provisions allowing the transfer of unused bundles between subscribers on the same network, while strengthening transparency around bundle usage, depletion notifications and out-of-bundle charges.

“This victory is the outcome of sustained political pressure, principled parliamentary intervention, and consistent engagement by the EFF in defence of the constitutional right of our people to access information,” Thambo said.

However, MyBroadband Editor Jan Vermeulen has cautioned that while the new regulations are positive for consumers, they fall far short of the sweeping reforms promised during election campaigning.

Speaking to Jacaranda FM Newswatch, Vermeulen said the amendments should be seen as a refinement of existing rules rather than a radical overhaul.

“These regulations have been done before. This is an amendment to existing regulations,” he said, explaining that ICASA had to balance consumer protection with the financial sustainability of mobile networks.

Vermeulen argued that much of the public debate around data expiry had been driven by political motivation.

“The process wasn't necessarily politically motivated, but the pressure for a certain outcome was certainly coming from the politicians, while our regulator had to sit there and go, what can we realistically achieve, and that's where these regulations come from.”

Thambo, meanwhile, said the ruling does not mark the end of its campaign, vowing to continue its fight against high data prices and what it calls exploitative pricing models in the telecommunications sector.

