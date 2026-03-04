‘I was scared for my life’: Durban motorist describes N2 cash heist gunfire
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Two security guards have been shot and wounded in a cash-in-transit heist in the vicinity of the NPC Cement factory.
Eyewitnesses say the dramatic events unfolded on the N2 southbound, leading to the temporary closure of the route between the M7 and Higginson Highway on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services say one of the guards is in a critical condition and has been airlifted to a nearby hospital.
Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics says the second officer suffered moderate to severe injuries. He was stabilised on the scene before he was transported to hospital.
"The N2 south is closed and will remain closed for quite some time. The crime scene has been sealed off by police for further investigation," says Jamieson.
Residents and motorists in the area say they heard loud explosions followed by multiple gunshots on Wednesday morning.
Videos circulating on social media show armed suspects surrounding a white cash van.
In a separate clip, a large plume of smoke can be seen billowing from the vehicle.
Motorist Derek Hove was travelling towards Durban when he saw traffic coming to a standstill.
He says he saw cars making U-turns as the attack unfolded.
Hove says gunfire rang out as he was driving past the scene.
"I noticed on the other side, a CIT vehicle just stopped, and a few cars were around it, and I didn't really pay too much attention in the moment.
"But as I was driving past, I [then] saw a few people with some weapons surrounding it. As I drove past the truck, gunshots went off and I was more scared for my life, thinking stray bullets, you know. I really got a fright,” says Hove.
Authorities have advised motorists to avoid the area.
WATCH: The N2 southbound near the NPC Cement factory remains closed following a cash-in-transit heist earlier today. Two security officers were shot. One has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition.— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) March 4, 2026
