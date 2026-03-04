‘I was scared for my life’: Durban motorist describes N2 cash heist gunfire

Eyewitnesses say the dramatic events unfolded on the N2 southbound, leading to the temporary closure of the route between the M7 and Higginson Highway on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services say one of the guards is in a critical condition and has been airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics says the second officer suffered moderate to severe injuries. He was stabilised on the scene before he was transported to hospital.

"The N2 south is closed and will remain closed for quite some time. The crime scene has been sealed off by police for further investigation," says Jamieson.

Residents and motorists in the area say they heard loud explosions followed by multiple gunshots on Wednesday morning.

Videos circulating on social media show armed suspects surrounding a white cash van.

In a separate clip, a large plume of smoke can be seen billowing from the vehicle.