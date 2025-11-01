‘I couldn't believe it’: DUT student on global film win

Lindani Sibisi's short production Amanzi won the Best Editing Award at the Canada Mobile International Film Festival this week.

The 26-year-old is studying for an Advanced Diploma in Drama and Production.

He says the achievement is a huge milestone for someone from the rural community of Newcastle in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

“When they announced my name, that the best short film [for] editing [is] from South Africa, I couldn't believe it. And then I digested it, and I was so excited that I won, you know, an award from overseas.

“To compete overseas with the professionals, because I'm still an up-and-coming filmmaker, it's encouraged me to inspire other up-and-coming filmmakers.”

He says the film which means "water" in Zulu is about is about a woman, tormented by ancestral spirits who want her to embrace her calling as a traditional healer.

“When she finds out that she has a calling she loses everything, [her] car, family, [and] house.

“And what's more inspiring about this story is that it is performed by one person.”

Sibisi says he has already started work on his next short film.

