‘I couldn't believe it’: DUT student on global film win
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
A Durban University of Technology film student says he never
imagined his work would reach international audiences, let alone win an award.
A Durban University of Technology film student says he never imagined his work would reach international audiences, let alone win an award.
Lindani Sibisi's short production Amanzi won the Best Editing Award at the Canada Mobile International Film Festival this week.
The 26-year-old is studying for an Advanced Diploma in Drama and Production.
He says the achievement is a huge milestone for someone from the rural community of Newcastle in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
“When they announced my name, that the best short film [for] editing [is] from South Africa, I couldn't believe it. And then I digested it, and I was so excited that I won, you know, an award from overseas.
“To compete overseas with the professionals, because I'm still an up-and-coming filmmaker, it's encouraged me to inspire other up-and-coming filmmakers.”
He says the film which means "water" in Zulu is about is about a woman, tormented by ancestral spirits who want her to embrace her calling as a traditional healer.
“When she finds out that she has a calling she loses everything, [her] car, family, [and] house.
“And what's more inspiring about this story is that it is performed by one person.”
Sibisi says he has already started work on his next short film.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago