Hunt for suspects involved in deadly Umhlali shooting

KwaZulu-Natal police say that just after midnight, night shift officials signalled a passing vehicle to stop in the Nyoni area.

They wanted to search the vehicle.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the driver of the vehicle ignored the instructions and sped off.

"The driver of the vehicle ignored lawful instructions for him to stop and sped off, and a high-speed chase ensued. The suspects fired shots at the police as they drove past the Mvoti Toll Plaza, and just after the Tinley Manor Bridge, the suspects stopped on the side of the road, got out of their vehicle and continued shooting at the police.





"At this point, the police, who were all along tactically taking cover as they chased the shooting suspects, returned fire and one suspect was shot and fatally wounded. Two suspects escaped arrest by running into the bushes.

"A firearm was found in the possession of the deceased suspect. During the search inside the vehicle, police found seven bags of dagga worth an estimated street value of R50,000."





