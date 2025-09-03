Hunt for suspects behind Durban Old Airport shooting

It's understood that four people were travelling in a vehicle near the Prospecton off-ramp when unknown suspects opened fire on them.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiuda says the driver lost control and the car rolled multiple times.





ALSO READ: Two suspects shot dead in KwaMashu

"Umlazi police are investigating a case of murder and three counts of attempted murder following an incident in which four men were travelling in a vehicle along the N2 southbound when they were allegedly ambushed by an unknown suspect who opened fire at their vehicle.





NOW READ: Higginson Highway shooting: Family demands justice

"One person, a 38-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene. Two were rushed to hospital, whereas one escaped unharmed. The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage and police are still searching for the suspect(s)."

Netshiunda says no arrests have been made.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)