Hunt for killers of elderly woman in KZN Midlands
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Nottingham Road
police have opened a case of murder after an 85-year-old woman was found dead
at Railway Station in Balgowan.
The elderly victim was discovered on Wednesday in her room with injuries to the head.
The motive for the killing is not yet known.
uMngeni Deputy Mayor and Ward 3 Councillor Sandile Mnikathi has called for justice for the victim and her family.
“The recurrence of such violence in our rural areas is deeply alarming. We cannot allow our communities, especially the elderly and vulnerable, to live in fear. Rural safety must be treated as an urgent priority. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and call for swift action to ensure that responsible report to justice.
