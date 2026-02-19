 Hunt for killers of elderly woman in KZN Midlands
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Hunt for killers of elderly woman in KZN Midlands

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

Nottingham Road police have opened a case of murder after an 85-year-old woman was found dead at Railway Station in Balgowan.

Crime scene tap
Celumusa Zulu

The elderly victim was discovered on Wednesday in her room with injuries to the head.

ALSO READ: Elderly KZN woman hacked to death in house robbery

The motive for the killing is not yet known.

uMngeni Deputy Mayor and Ward 3 Councillor Sandile Mnikathi has called for justice for the victim and her family.

“The recurrence of such violence in our rural areas is deeply alarming. We cannot allow our communities, especially the elderly and vulnerable, to live in fear. Rural safety must be treated as an urgent priority. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and call for swift action to ensure that responsible report to justice.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Crime Balgowan Umngeni
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.