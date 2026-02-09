Hungary kept Samsung plant open, ignoring health hazards: report

In 2017, South Korean industrial giant Samsung became one of the first multinational companies to build a battery factory in the Central European country, which under Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been promoting itself as a global hub for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing.

But the public mood on battery factories has soured over health concerns, and Samsung's plant in God, a small town 25 kilometres (15 miles) north of the capital Budapest, has repeatedly faced fines for occupational, industrial safety and environmental violations.

A 2023 intelligence report found that Samsung has been exposing workers to cancer-inducing chemicals far above legal limits, doing nothing to eliminate the problem and deliberately trying to conceal it, according to an investigative article from Hungarian news site Telex.

It said surveillance started a year earlier, after Orban's inner circle received information claiming the company was not sharing all data with the authorities.

Government ministers were reportedly made aware of its results when the occupational safety authority was conducting its third investigation into the God factory and could have pursued a suspension of production.

Although Orban's influential chief of cabinet, Antal Rogan, argued in a government meeting that the plant posed "unacceptable political risk", the government chose not to seek its closure, wary of scaring away future investments from Samsung and other East Asian companies, the article said.

Instead, it gave the company an autumn 2023 deadline to resolve the problems, the article alleged.

Citing internal documents, the article added that while the situation has improved at the factory, the issues were still not completely solved.

The Hungarian government and Samsung's local subsidiary did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment on the case.

The Samsung plant and others have repeatedly been the target of public protests.

Under Orban's longstanding policy to look East, the government has offered lucrative tax breaks, infrastructure and job creation subsidies to lure Asian companies.

Orban hoped the EV investments could turn Hungary into one of the "technological leaders of a new era".

But the slower-than-expected uptake of electric vehicles has weighed down the country's industrial performance and contributed to its economic stagnation, according to analysts.

