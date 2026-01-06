Human trafficking suspect arrested after ten teens rescued in Joburg CBD

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the matter was reported after metro police officers were alerted about the eight semi-clothed teenage boys walking along Broad Street in Mulbarton on Tuesday.





"Officers were also informed that two additional boys had already been taken away in a blue VW Jetta,” she said.





The vehicle was later spotted and captured in the area, but the driver attempted to flee and was caught in Commissioner Street.





ALSO READ: 14 South Africans fall for ‘human trafficking’ Thailand scam – report





During the arrest, the two remaining teenagers were rescued.





Mogale confirmed that the teenagers are foreign nationals who do not speak English, and their countries of origin have not yet been established.





The suspect, who is also a foreign national, is expected to appear in the Booysens Magistrates’ Court on Thursday on charges of illegal immigration and alleged trafficking in persons.





