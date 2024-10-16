Human Settlements warns of ‘relentless’ RDP scams

It says scammers falsely claim to be department officials and have been targeting victims by offering RDP houses for R100 000.

The department’s spokesperson, Terrence Manase, warned social media users to be more vigilant.

"To qualify for a fully subsidised government house, applicants must meet specific criteria, including being a South African citizen, a first-time homeowner, and having a combined household income of less than R3,500 per month.





"The department emphasises that applications for RDP/BNG houses can only be processed through provincial Departments of Human Settlements and municipalities, and no organisation is mandated to facilitate this on behalf of the government.

"Citizens are urged to exercise caution and report suspicious social media accounts to the department or municipalities immediately."

To verify authenticity and avoid potential scams, contact the National Department of Human Settlements directly on 0800 146 873 or via email at [email protected], or visit your local municipal offices.





