Human Settlements refutes ActionSA’s travel spend allegations

ActionSA issued a statement on Sunday, alleging that ministers in the Government of National Unity spent close to R450 million on travel and accommodation in their first 18 months in office.





According to ActionSA, this figure is expected to rise above R500 million once outstanding parliamentary responses are completed.





The party included R32.98 million attributed to international travel by Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane.





The minister’s spokesperson, Tsekiso Machike, said all expenditure complied with National Treasury cost-containment rules and remained within approved limits.





Machike explained that the figure reflects both executive and administrative travel costs, covering current and former ministers as well as departmental staff over 18 months linked to housing projects nationwide.





"Minister Simelane has been the Executive Authority of the Department of Human Settlements since December 2024. Since she arrived in the department, Simelane has only undertaken one trip to the UN-Habitat Assembly, which took place in 2025, Nairobi, Kenya and the amount related to the trip is far below what is mentioned by the Action SA," said Machike.





ActionSA’s statement also listed spending by other departments, including Water and Sanitation at R29.57 million, Women, Youth and People with Disabilities at R25.27 million, Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment at R24.41 million, and the Presidency at R24.17 million.