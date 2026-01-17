Human settlements deploys emergency housing teams after Limpopo, Mpumalanga floods

Friday saw the latest fatalities, as a man drowned in Phalaborwa, while a teenager lost their life in Apel, located in Limpopo’s Sekhukhune District.

In the Mbaula village outside Giyani, floodwaters swept away a five-year-old child on Thursday.

The floods have caused widespread destruction across the Mopani and Vhembe districts, washing away homes, bridges, and roads.

In total, 439 roads and more than 1 600 houses have been damaged.

At least 31 schools have been damaged, with more than 1 400 schools temporarily closed, and seven hospitals and 19 clinics, particularly in Mopani, have also been affected.

Other areas of the province have also experienced widespread destruction, with damage assessments still ongoing.

The Limpopo provincial government says 439 roads have been damaged, with repair costs estimated at R1.7 billion, while damage assessments are still ongoing.

Simelane said teams from the national department, working alongside provincial authorities in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, are conducting physical verification of all households impacted by the recent heavy rains.

“The verification process will determine the extent of the damage and guide the appropriate emergency housing interventions to assist affected families,” she said.

Over the past week, both provinces experienced intense rainfall, resulting in significant damage to property and infrastructure.

More than 1 500 households have felt the impact, with the majority located in Limpopo.

According to the department, verification is currently underway in four district municipalities in Limpopo, while the Capricorn District has yet to begin the process.

In Mpumalanga, assessments are ongoing in the Ehlanzeni and Gert Sibande districts.

Preliminary findings reveal that four households, identified as living below the flood line, will need to relocate.

Additionally, eight households in Gert Sibande require temporary residential units.

To speed up the process, Simelane has instructed that additional capacity be deployed in both provinces.

The Department of Human Settlements provides emergency housing assistance through four interventions: restoration, relocation, rebuilding and repairs.

