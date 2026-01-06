Human remains found at Pennington Beach amid search for missing swimmers

This is where search and rescue teams have been combing the water since last Thursday, searching for two missing people.





Local authorities say at this stage, it's too early to confirm the identity of the deceased, but they believe the remains may be linked to a drowning incident on New Year's Day.





A group of five swimmers got into difficulty in the water.





One person was rescued, while search and rescue officials later recovered the bodies of two other people.





Lifeguards, the NSRI, and SAPS Search and Rescue have since been continuing the search for two men who are still missing.





Authorities say formal identification will be required before confirming whether the remains found on Tuesday belong to any of the missing swimmers.





The discovery comes amid a spate of drownings across KwaZulu-Natal over the festive season, including incidents at Hibberdene, Umkomaas, Durban, Ballito, King Cetshwayo, and St Lucia.





