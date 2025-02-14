Housing project begins at Isipingo settlement
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The building of houses at an informal settlement in Isipingo, south of Durban, has begun.
This has been confirmed by eThekwini Municipality, which says 400 units will be constructed at Pilgrim X.
The R200 million initiative was unveiled in collaboration with the Human Settlements Department in October.
Officials say it's aimed at tackling the housing crisis in the city.
READ: KZN municipalities owe uMngeni-uThukela Water R2bn
The crisis was flagged as a concern by the Auditor-General last year, with several failed housing projects in eThekwini currently under investigation.
The City says work at Pilgrim X got underway last month, with six local labourers being employed in the project.
It says the first phase is expected to be completed in November 2027.
