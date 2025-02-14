Housing project begins at Isipingo settlement

This has been confirmed by eThekwini Municipality, which says 400 units will be constructed at Pilgrim X.





The R200 million initiative was unveiled in collaboration with the Human Settlements Department in October.





Officials say it's aimed at tackling the housing crisis in the city.





The crisis was flagged as a concern by the Auditor-General last year, with several failed housing projects in eThekwini currently under investigation.





The City says work at Pilgrim X got underway last month, with six local labourers being employed in the project.





It says the first phase is expected to be completed in November 2027.





