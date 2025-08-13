House robberies a ‘national problem’, says Pinetown CPF

The Pinetown Community Policing Forum says house robberies remain a serious problem in the West Durban area.





It comes after four suspected robbers were shot and wounded in a gunfight with police on Underwood Road on Tuesday.





Officers recovered firearms, stolen electronics, jewellery, and other luxury items.





Police have launched a manhunt for the fifth suspect who evaded arrest.





Justin Bosse from the local CPF says criminals should face the full might of the law.





“We want to endure crime intolerance in our area. We must that set that example, that if you want to do crime in our area that's what's going to happen. If you want to take on police, that's going to happen.





“It's not a good thing to have four guys driving around looking for a house to steal stuff from and hold you up with a gun. House robberies do happen everywhere in every sector. It’s a national problem."