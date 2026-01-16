Horrifying details emerge of deadly Shongweni crash

According to a report by the Road Traffic Inspectorate, the driver of a bakkie travelling towards Pietermaritzburg lost control and collided head-on with a truck heading to Durban.

ALSO READ: Death toll from Shongweni crash rises to three

“According to the truck driver, this bakkie came flying from the opposite lane, through the centre, to his truck, where it hit just below the windscreen,” says the Department of KZN Transport's Ndabezinhle Sibiya.

“The momentum carried the bakkie to the concrete barriers and pushed them into five construction workers from HWBHO who were busy with their duties there.”

Sibiya says the bakkie then caught fire, with two occupants burnt beyond recognition.

The third occupant was ejected and was declared dead by medics at the scene.

Five pedestrians were rushed to the hospital with moderate to minor injuries.

“The truck also lost control, trying to avoid the bakkie and landed on the ditch on the opposite bound, that is, the Pietermaritzburg-bound lane, approximately a hundred metres down the ditch from the road. The driver of the truck only sustained minor scratches,” says Sibiya.

“It is very unfortunate that this accident comes after we recorded a decrease in fatalities and accidents.”

The accident scene remained active on Friday afternoon, with the Durban-bound lane still closed to traffic, while emergency crews continued recovery and cleanup operations.