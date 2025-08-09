Hope for lower bills as eThekwini gets green light for IPP power

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa made the announcement in Durban yesterday, giving the city green light to source 25 percent of its electricity from Independent Power Producers.

It’s the first metro in South Africa to be granted a Section 34 Ministerial Determination.

Ish Prahladh, who's the chairperson of the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association, has welcomed the news.

"Eskom has always been letting us down, It must be monitored that although we are giving to the independent, the electricity of bills must be lower.

It's no use giving it to an independent and your tariffs are higher than actually Eskom. So if the independent can produce and give us electricity at a lower cost, well go ahead."