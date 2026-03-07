Hope and dignity restored as Upper Tongaat school gets safe toilets

The project got off the ground after the school principal of Zakhele Primary School in Mhlonhlweni in Upper Tongaat made a plea for help.

Apart from cracked walls and leaking asbestos roofs, boys and girls were also forced to share the facilities.

Breadline Africa stepped in. It’s a non-profit organisation that provides educational infrastructure for early childhood development.

The organisation's CEO Marion Wagner says they built the toilets at Zakhele Primary School in just 11 days.

"We responded, went and did a site visit and put together some information and pitched it to the Public Investment Corporation who agreed to fund it."

Wagner and her team handed over the new toilets on Wednesday.

"So, Wednesday was all about celebrating the fact these children now have restored dignity and hope - they could walk a little taller. They now had 18 new facilities which were 14 flush toilets and four urinals."

Wagner says in September, a young child fell two metres into a collapsing pit behind the old toilets that had been in a dire state.

"We're incredibly grateful that the child who fell into the pit in September actually survived. We had an incredibly humbling process of meeting the mother of the child and [hearing about] the fear and the trauma that she experienced when her child fell a few meteres into the hole that had crumbled behind the toilet."

Wagner warns hundreds of other schools across the country still have dangerous sanitation facilities.

Breadline Africa says the goal is to help as many learners as possible by providing them with safe spaces to learn and grow.

