 Hong Kong police say arrested 13 for manslaughter over fire
Updated | By AFP

Hong Kong police said on Monday they had arrested a total of 13 people for manslaughter over a deadly fire that ripped through an apartment complex last week, killing at least 146.

Hong Kong fire
A general view shows the aftermath of a major fire that swept through several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on November 27, 2025. / AFP

Chan Tung, director of crime and security of the Hong Kong Police Force, said they "have immediately begun comprehensive investigation along the lines of manslaughter", leading to the arrests of "a total of 13 people, including 12 men and one woman".

Tung told a news conference those arrested were aged between 40 and 77. 

ALSO READ: Hong Kong begins mourning period after fire

Officials also announced that some of the exterior netting used on scaffolding at the housing estate did not meet fire-resistance standards.

"Samples collected from seven locations across high, middle and low floors in four buildings... did not meet the fire resistance test standards," the city's chief secretary Eric Chan told reporters.

