Homes destroyed, roads washed away in storm-battered uMshwathi: KZN Cogta

Disaster teams have been deployed to the Midlands region as a search continues for three people swept away in the downpour on Sunday night.

KZN Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says the New Hanover area suffered the most damage, adding that some communities have been completely cut off.

He says officials are also responding to reports of damaged houses and compromised roads across the uMgungundlovu district. Mzila says assessments will be carried out once it is safe to do so.

"Disaster teams are working across the clock to respond to several incidents that have occurred across the broader uMgungundlovu district as a result of the inclement weather conditions," said Mzila.

KZN Human Settlements and Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the RTI has activated a traffic management plan to prevent congestion on the N3 and N2.

He has urged the freight industry to cooperate with escorts and road controls as teams monitor major routes.

"Our focus is on short-term housing solutions for the displaced families.

"Many communities have been isolated as roads and bridges have been flooded and some washed away. The dedicated team of the Road Traffic Inspectorate is working flat out to ensure the safety of motorists.

"The RTI is also coordinating some road closures and observing major routes."

