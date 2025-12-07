Home Affairs withdraws 90-day visa exemption

This follows the arrival of a group of 153 Palestinians at OR Tambo International Airport last month on a chartered flight from Kenya.

Schreiber says investigations revealed systematic abuse of the exemption, with travel designed not for the purposes of tourism or short stays as intended, but to relocate Palestinians from Gaza

"Rather than using ordinary commercial flights, entire airplanes were chartered not by the travellers themselves, but by intermediaries", said Schreiber.

"Most passengers were given one-way tickets to South Africa and prohibited from bringing luggage with them, while only being allowed to carry US Dollars and essentials.

"Upon their arrival at OR Tambo International Airport, it was further discovered that many of them lacked departure verification and accommodation in South Africa, in addition to not possessing return or onward flight tickets.

"Taken together, this constituted obvious abuse of the exemption by external actors for purposes other than its intended use.

"This sequence of events also amounted to abuse of the passengers themselves, as those who arranged the flights were apparently content to leave the travellers destitute upon their arrival in South Africa.

"Most of the travellers indicated that they did not want to claim asylum in South Africa, necessitating civil society organisations to take responsibility for their welfare.

"Investigations also indicated that the arrival of these charter flights were not intended to be once-off events, but that they may be part of a broader, ongoing effort to relocate Palestinians to other parts of the world."

In the wake of the withdrawal of the visa exemption, the Department will duly process any asylum applications submitted by the travellers who arrived on the two charter flights, while upholding the terms of the 90-day exemption for those who do not seek asylum.

"Going forward, visa applications from bona fide Palestinian travellers will be processed accordingly to enable them to visit South Africa, while any further attempts at abuse will be rejected," said the minister.

