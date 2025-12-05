Home Affairs extends festive season hours to ease access to ID documents

From Monday to 19 December 2025 and again from 5 to 16 January 2026, selected offices will remain open for two extra hours daily, closing at 6 p.m. instead of the usual 4 p.m.

The extended hours will cover offices equipped to process Smart ID Cards and passports, allowing clients to apply for or collect essential documents more conveniently.

Citizens are encouraged to book appointments online through the Branch Appointment Booking System (BABS) before visiting offices. Walk-ins will still be accommodated.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said the initiative is part of the department’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible and people-centred services.

"With our offices operating on extended hours ahead of and during the festive season, I encourage South Africans to make use of the longer opening hours to ensure that their essential documents are up to date, including travel documents."

Schreiber also emphasised the importance of extended hours in helping citizens prepare for travel and spend time with their families.

"The extended hours we are offering will go a long way in assisting people to get the documents they need to spend precious time with friends and family, and to prepare for the New Year."

The festive season extension is expected to reduce backlogs and improve access to essential documents, helping South Africans enjoy the holidays without administrative delays.

