Hoërskool Roodepoort principal stabbed, pupils injured in violent clash

The Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said the principal was stabbed on her hand while attempting to defuse the situation.





He said, according to preliminary reports, the altercation followed a similar incident between pupils of the two schools on Friday.





"On Monday, the situation escalated when a group of West Ridge learners, allegedly seeking revenge, went to Hoërskool Roodepoort where they attacked learners and pelted cars with stones," said Mabona.





"The Principal of Hoërskool Roodepoort was stabbed while trying to desfuse the situation and was rushed to hospital for treatment. She has since been discharged. Furthermore, three learners from Hoërskool Roodepoort sustained serious injuries and are receiving the necessary medical care."





Six Grade 12 boys from West Ridge High School will be served suspension letters on Tuesday.





Mabona said the boys will be suspended from school for seven days, pending their appearance before a disciplinary committee.





"To enhance security, the department has engaged SAPS Roodepoort to support both schools and requested them to conduct unannounced search-and-seizure operations."





Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned the violent altercations.





“It is completely unacceptable that such violence has spilt into our schools, where the safety of both learners and educators has now been compromised," said Chiloane.





"It is even more disturbing that a principal, in her efforts to protect learners, was harmed in the process. We will not allow violence and intimidation to take root in our schools. Law enforcement must ensure that perpetrators face the full consequences of their actions. Our schools must remain centres of safety, learning, and growth, not battlegrounds."





