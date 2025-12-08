 Tribunal orders Hlomuka to discipline officials over R2.5m toilet tender scandal
Tribunal orders Hlomuka to discipline officials over R2.5m toilet tender scandal

By Gcinokuhle Malinga

KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has been ordered to take disciplinary action against 16 departmental officials linked to an irregular R2.5 million contract for mobile toilets at schools.

The Special Tribunal has annulled the contract and ordered the service provider to repay all profits made from it, along with interest.


According to a Special Investigating Unit probe, the contract to supply chemical toilets to schools in June 2020 was awarded without a competitive bidding process, breaching the Public Finance Management Act and Treasury regulations.


The investigation also revealed that the 72 chemical toilets were delivered before the company was formally appointed.


The company, Hawulethu (Pty) Ltd, is also accused of overcharging the department by more than 100%.


The SIU also found the company submitted claims for services that were not provided, and the director allegedly failed to declare conflicts of interest.


Investigators say the contract was unlawfully extended, and payments were also split to get around procurement thresholds.


The Tribunal has ordered the company to submit an audited statement of account within 30 days.


Most of the officials implicated are senior managers in the department. They are accused of failing to follow supply chain management rules.


Hawulethu must also cover the legal costs of the case.


