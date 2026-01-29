Hlomuka: Addington Primary followed approved admission protocols

Hlomuka addressed parents at the Durban school on Thursday, following weeks of protests by lobby group March and March over learner admissions.

He's confirmed that the school followed approved admission protocols and rejected claims that foreign national learners were prioritised over South Africans.

The MEC says Addington Primary has more than 900 South African learners and fewer than 600 foreign national learners, all of whom are legally in the country.

“There were 54 learners who were on the waiting list because the capacity of the school is 1,512. But I have engaged with the HOD and the district director, and to engage the principal and SGB to consider those that are on the waiting list.

“On the waiting list, there were more South Africans, and all those 54 learners were admitted and accepted into the school. As we speak, they are learning, and our teachers are teaching them.”

Hlomuka added that all 22 learners who were brought to the school during the protests have been placed at Addington and other neighbouring schools.

“Even you saw that there were learners who were brought into this school wearing uniforms without being registered in the school. We are worried because those learners, their parents did not apply here at Addington Primary, because of whatever reason, but because of other challenges and some of those learners are already admitted in other neighbouring schools here in Grayville and other schools in Overport.”