Hlabisa says new Water Crisis Committee won’t usurp municipalities
Updated | By Jacaranda Newswatch
Cooperative Governance Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa says
municipalities won't lose their authority on water matters despite the
establishment of a national water crisis committee chaired by President Cyril
Ramaphosa.
Cooperative Governance Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa says municipalities won't lose their authority on water matters despite the establishment of a national water crisis committee chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Hlabisa has described the water situation as a national crisis requiring urgent intervention.
ALSO READ: S.Africa eyes its mineral wealth for economic 'transformation': president
Ramaphosa announced the establishment of a National Water Crisis Committee during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday to help address the ongoing water supply problems
Hlabisa says the committee will support struggling metros with skills and resources, while R55 billion has been allocated for infrastructure, maintenance, and emergency response efforts.
“The municipalities will remain the authorities. This does not affect the daily operations of the Department of Water and Sanitation.
“The department alone cannot cope with the maintenance backlog. That is why a dedicated committee is necessary.
In addition, Ramaphosa said the government has set aside R156 billion in public funding for water and sanitation infrastructure over the next three years.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Stay home: Cyclone Gezani is coming
Valentine’s weekend plans? Forget the shore. Valentine’s weekend plans b...East Coast Breakfast 3 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The February week that was with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago