Hlabisa says new Water Crisis Committee won’t usurp municipalities

Hlabisa has described the water situation as a national crisis requiring urgent intervention.

Ramaphosa announced the establishment of a National Water Crisis Committee during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday to help address the ongoing water supply problems

Hlabisa says the committee will support struggling metros with skills and resources, while R55 billion has been allocated for infrastructure, maintenance, and emergency response efforts.

“The municipalities will remain the authorities. This does not affect the daily operations of the Department of Water and Sanitation.

“The department alone cannot cope with the maintenance backlog. That is why a dedicated committee is necessary.

In addition, Ramaphosa said the government has set aside R156 billion in public funding for water and sanitation infrastructure over the next three years.