Hlabisa warns truth-tellers under attack, says whistleblower safety national priority

Hlabisa was speaking at the inaugural Babita Deokaran Lecture in Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.





He says witness-protection guidelines for the Madlanga Commission have been finalised.





"This is not a bureaucratic note, but a life-or-death safeguard for those who step forward. And yet, even as the nation undertakes that inquiry [Madlanga Commission of Inquiry], we were confronted over the past weekend by another devastating loss.”





Durban-born Deokaran was killed outside her Johannesburg home in August 202a after she flagged suspicious transactions while acting in the role of CFO in the Gauteng Health Department.





This past Friday, security company owner Marius Van der Merwe was shot dead at his home in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg.





Last month, he testified as ‘Witness D’ at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry looking into corruption in the criminal justice system.





He told the commission about how he was forced to dump the body of a man allegedly tortured by officers into a dam, and that suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi covered up the murder.





Speaking at the launch of the Babita Deokaran lecture, Minister Hlabisa said Deokaran and Van der Merwe’s murders show how truth-tellers become targets.





" Babita was killed because she blocked the flow of illicit payments. Witness D was killed because he lifted the veil on alleged state crime collusion. The casual pain exposure, retaliation, and impunity thrive where institutions are weak, where oversight is performative and where consequences are sporadic."





Hlabisa says the chain must be broken at local government level, where financial and procurement chaos create fertile ground for collusion.

He pointed to the Auditor-General’s latest report, which found that only 16% of South Africa’s 257 municipalities could properly account for how they spent public money.





The Minister says every municipality will now be required to have a whistleblower protocol.





" Each municipality will have to be required to adopt and publicly display a safe reporting framework that includes anonymous digital channels aligned to national standards, secure evidence handling procedures, rapid referral pathways to the SIU and SAPS."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)