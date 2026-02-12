Hlabisa, Majodina to miss SONA amid Gauteng water crisis

The two ministers, along with their deputies, have been instructed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to remain in Gauteng to address the ongoing water supply crisis.





Ramaphosa’s directive comes as residents in several parts of Johannesburg and Tshwane grapple with severe water shortages, leaving many communities with nothing coming out of their taps.





Some residents have taken to the streets in protest, saying they have been without water for more than two weeks.





Speaking to Jacaranda FM Newswatch ahead of SONA, acting government spokesperson William Baloyi said while the president is focused on delivering tonight’s address, service delivery remains his top priority.





“As I'm speaking to you even today, no lesser people than the Minister of Water are in Johannesburg together with the premier, together with the MEC of infrastructure and the mayor.





“As I'm speaking to you, they're inspecting some of the water reservoirs in Johannesburg.”





Baloyi confirmed that Ramaphosa has ordered all hands on deck until the situation is fully resolved.





Meanwhile, speaking during an oversight visit to Midrand on Thursday, Majodina said full water supply will be restored to affected Johannesburg communities by Sunday.





She said support from the national Treasury and private partners is being sought to expedite infrastructure improvements:





“We have put ourselves a timeframe that on Sunday we expect that we'll be standing at 90% in terms of all the reservoirs.





“Our technical teams will be going out and checking the reservoirs that are picking up very slowly. When we work together, it'll take us to a better position.”





Majodina admitted on Wednesday that at least R400 billion would be needed to repair municipal water infrastructure.



