Hlabisa calls for 80% of jobs to be reserved for South Africans

He's urging companies to reserve at least 80% of posts for citizens.





" Our country's future depends on the opportunity we create for our youth, women, and for our small enterprise owners. Because only when South Africans prosper can our nation prosper."





Hlabisa made the call at the party’s 50th anniversary celebrations at the Jabulani Amphitheatre in Soweto on Saturday.





He used his speech to address the issue of illegal immigration, which he believes is a national security concern.





" We cannot allow the crisis of illegal migration to undermine our sovereignty and security. We call on all government agencies to work together using all local means to repatriate those who are here in South Africa unlawfully and to protect South Africa's borders and communities.





Hlabisa also says gender-based violence must be treated as a national emergency.





He says laws on the prosecution of offenders need to come under review.





" Women are the backbone of our economy and we have a responsibility to ensure that violence against women is declared as an enemy of every male person."





