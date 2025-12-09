HIV stigma in SA prevails, study shows

The Stigma Index 2.0, led by the National Association of People Living with HIV, surveyed over 1,800 participants across 18 districts.

KwaZulu-Natal recording the highest numbers.

Principal Investigator Duncan Moeketsi says nearly 55% of participants feel shame or guilt about their HIV status, with women, young people, sex workers, and transgender individuals most affected.

“ We have seen this on the findings that 48.6% of our total sample have reported having difficulty telling people of their HIV status. 26.7% said they are hiding their status from others while 17.3% feel guilty for being HIV positive. And we can see there that there's also those who have reported feeling ashamed and sometimes feeling worthless for being HIV positive.”

Moeketsi adds that 2% of the participants were denied healthcare services.

“ Even though the numbers are relatively smaller, but with South Africa having made so much progress in terms of our response, we should not be having these kinds of cases. We see that 3.2% of our participants said that they have been advised at some point not to have sex because of their HIV status. Three-point one [percent] reported being talked badly about or being gossiped about because of living with HIV. Two percent have reported verbal abuse.”

Mluleki Zazini, chair of the National Association of People Living with HIV, says the study calls for community-led interventions, anti-stigma campaigns, and gender-sensitive policies.

“HIV must not be seen as the responsibility of people living with HIV only - it cuts across. So, all of us must take ownership to fight stigma through collaboration efforts. On community-led education [on HIV], networks should lead collaborations with CBOs [Community-Based Organisations], NGOs, traditional leaders and youth groups to strengthen the education and support mechanisms.”

