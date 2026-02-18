Police probe motive for Westville killing

The Pietermaritzburg High Court convicted Bheki Dube and Sibonelo Sibiya of the murder of Busani Khomo in December 2024.





Khomo was the acting principal at Skhethuxolo High School at the time of his death.





The court found that Dube and Sibiya were hired by someone seeking the acting principal post to kill the 58-year-old educator.





KZN SAPS's Robert Netshiunda says Khomo died from multiple gunshot wounds.





"The provincial murder and robbery detectives took over the investigation, and three months later, the first suspect, 28-year-old Sboniso Sibiya, was traced and arrested at Unit 6, Mpumalanga township, during an operation which involved officers from the Provincial Trio Task Team, Durban Stabilisation Team and private security officers.





READ: Man gunned down in Westville ambush





"Hardly a month after Sibiya’s arrest, his accomplice, Bheki Dube (27), was also arrested. The two made several appearances in the Hammarsdale Magistrate’s Court before their case was transferred to the Pietermaritzburg High Court."





Meanwhile, a murder investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Westville.





A 35-year-old man was shot and killed inside his car at the corner of Buckingham Terrace and Menston Road yesterday afternoon.





"It is alleged that the deceased was leaving the mall in his vehicle,” says KZN police spokesperson Paul Magwaza.





“When he stopped at the robot, another vehicle stopped next to him and fired multiple shots towards him with an AK-47 assault rifle. The motive for the shooting is unknown; police investigations are still ongoing."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)